Person dies in Norwich police custody; investigation underway

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a Post Mortem on Friday.

NORWICH, Conn. — A person has died while in Norwich Police custody, and now an investigation is underway, according to the state's Office of the Inspector General.

The police department reported the in-custody death Friday morning. The Office of the Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit, Central District, responded. State police will lead the investigation.

Norwich police will notify the deceased person's next of kin.

There is no information regarding what led up to the in-custody death.

This is a developing story.

