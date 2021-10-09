Suspicious fire burns down Norwich house built in 1880

State officials are still investigating the site

NORWICH, Conn. — Officials are investigating a fire that burned down a historic house Saturday morning.

Norwich officials say they received multiple calls for a house fire on Beebe Road.

The Taftville and Yantic Fire departments found the house was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived. Taftville Fire said they were able to knock down the fire in 20 minutes.

The residence was for sale and unoccupied. Taftville Fire said the home was built in 1880.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire is suspicious and the Norwich Fire Marshal, Norwich Police Department, and Connecticut State Police Arson Unit are investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Scott Dupointe at 860-886-5561 EXT 3141 or email sdupointe@cityofnorwich.org. The department's anonymous tip line is available at 860-886-5561 EXT 4.

