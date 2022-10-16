Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

The crash happened between Exits 70 and 71.

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening.

State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.

Sansur was taken to L&M Hospital where he died from his injuries. A passenger in the car was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital by LifeStar for serious injuries. The driver of the Kia was taken to the Westbrook Shoreline Clinic for treatment of possible minor injuries .

This crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Old Lyme Resident State Trooper Matthew Weber at 860-399-2100.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

