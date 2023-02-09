Old Lyme set under precautionary boil water advisory, low to no water pressure

An estimated 400 customers are in the affected area and they have since been notified.

OLD LYME, Conn. — Connecticut Water’s Point O’Woods issued a “Boil Water Advisory” for the Point O’Woods and Oakridge Drive communities in Old Lyme after the water system experienced low or no water pressure.

An estimated 400 customers are in the affected area, and they have since been notified.

This only affects the Point O’Woods and Oak Ridge Drive communities in Old Lyme and no other areas, according to officials.

Point O’Woods said this is only a precautionary measure while they collect water samples and have them tested in state-certified labs for drinking water testing to confirm the water quality was not affected by the loss of pressure.

