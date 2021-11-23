Old Lyme man charged with pointing gun at driver on I-95: Police

The caller reported that as the man passed her in the left lane, he pointed a handgun at her.

OLD LYME, Conn. — An Old Lyme man is facing charges after police said he threatened a driver on Interstate 95.

The incident happened Monday just after 4 p.m.in the town of Old Lyme. State Police Troop F received a call from a driver traveling south, stating a man driving a tan-colored Ram 1500 pickup truck pointed a handgun at her while passing in the left lane.

The pickup truck was located by troopers on I-95 south in the area of exit 66. Police said due to the severity of the situation, troopers used a "box in" maneuver and the truck was successfully stopped.

Police said the driver, 55-year-old Noah Jones, was the only one in the truck. During a pat-down, police said they found an empty pistol holster on his waistband. Jones reportedly admitted there was a Glock 19 tucked under the rear seat and it was found to be within reach from the driver's seat.

Jones was arrested and charged with breach of peace in the second degree, threatening in the first degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected in New London Superior Court on Dec. 7.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

