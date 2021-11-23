x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New London County

Old Lyme man charged with pointing gun at driver on I-95: Police

The caller reported that as the man passed her in the left lane, he pointed a handgun at her.
Credit: FOX61

OLD LYME, Conn. — An Old Lyme man is facing charges after police said he threatened a driver on Interstate 95. 

The incident happened Monday just after 4 p.m.in the town of Old Lyme. State Police Troop F received a call from a driver traveling south, stating a man driving a tan-colored Ram 1500 pickup truck pointed a handgun at her while passing in the left lane. 

The pickup truck was located by troopers on I-95 south in the area of exit 66. Police said due to the severity of the situation, troopers used a "box in" maneuver and the truck was successfully stopped. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

RELATED: Bodycam footage shows 'unprovoked' shooting at Hartford police officer

Police said the driver, 55-year-old Noah Jones, was the only one in the truck. During a pat-down, police said they found an empty pistol holster on his waistband. Jones reportedly admitted there was a Glock 19 tucked under the rear seat and it was found to be within reach from the driver's seat. 

Jones was arrested and charged with breach of peace in the second degree, threatening in the first degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree. 

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected in New London Superior Court on Dec. 7. 

RELATED: Bridgeport man arrested for shooting near youth baseball game in May: police

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

Norwich man facing arson, other charges in New London house fire