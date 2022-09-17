Parked cars, pedestrians struck on shoulder of I-395

State police were called to I-395 north near Exit 9 in Montville just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Two people were killed after a car struck two other cars parked alongside Interstate 395 on Friday night.

State police were called to I-395 north near Exit 9 in Montville just before 11:30 p.m.

A Lexus ES 300 was disabled on the right shoulder, and a Buick Enclave was parked in front of it. There were four people outside the vehicles and one person in the Lexus, according to state police.

A Volkswagen Passat traveling in the right lane crossed onto the right shoulder and struck the Lexus and Buick. The Volkswagen also struck two people outside the car and a guardrail before coming to a complete stop.

The two people struck by the Volkswagen were pronounced dead on the scene. State police identified them as Tyshon Harper, 17, of Norwich, and Jamie Krajewski, 33, of Norwich.

Since the Volkswagen struck the Lexus, the Lexus ended up striking the Buick from the back and hit two other people. Minor injuries were reported.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Meakem at Troop E at 860-848-6500.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.