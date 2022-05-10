Some water customers in Mystic issued precautionary boil water advisory

Water samples were collected Tuesday and officials will expect results within 24 hours.

STONINGTON, Conn. — Cleanup from a recent water main break in Mystic has led to a precautionary boil water advisory from water treatment officials.

Crews from Aquarion Water Company responded to a water main break on Gravel Street on Monday evening, and restored service early Tuesday morning. However, per the Department of Public Health, a precautionary boil water advisory is in effect, affecting nearly 50 customers.

The Mystic System was disinfected with chlorination to minimize the risk of drinking water contamination, officials said.

Water samples were collected Tuesday and officials will expect results within 24 hours, according to officials.

Customers on Church Street, Forsyth Street, Gravel Street, Holmes Street, Main Street, and West Main Street are affected.

The S&P Oyster Restaurant and Bar, on Holmes Street, announced it would be closed Tuesday due to the water main break. They hope to reopen Wednesday if they get clearance from health officials.

