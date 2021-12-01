Local leaders learn to manage strife over race, other issues in CT

The issue of managing such emotional issues was discussed Tuesday at the opening day of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities' annual convention.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired Nov. 24. and is not directly related to the subject of the article.

Connecticut municipal leaders are learning how to ready their communities for possible conflicts over race, gender identity, religion and national origin.

The issue of managing such emotional issues was discussed Tuesday at the opening day of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities' annual convention.

The lesson comes at a time when there’s been an increase in hate crimes incidents across the country and Connecticut, strife over mask-wearing and vaccine mandates and a push for greater racial equity in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

Local leaders heard from the federal Community Relations Service, a division of the U.S. Justice Department, which helps to mediate such conflicts.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.