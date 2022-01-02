Restoration crews and business owners clean up after Niantic strip mall fire

Restoration crews told FOX61 it will take a few more days to get everything cleaned up and dried out.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Business owners went back to the Niantic strip mall that went up in flames Monday evening.

Four apartment units and four businesses we’re damaged at the Midway Plaza strip mall on Flanders Road, including Jane Buglione's wellness center called Weight No Longer.

"As I stood here for several hours watching the fire being put out, I thought about the 11 years I spent building this business," she said.

She walked FOX61’s Elisha Machado through her business Tuesday evening. The unit faced water damage and collapsed ceilings, but Buglione is thankful everyone is safe. She was inside the wellness center with a client when the fire started.

"We heard a very loud, what seemed to be an explosion, and we were told by screaming people in the building to get out...that the building was on fire,” she said. “I thought everything we built is gone, and we're so blessed because it's not.”

While the damage is not as bad as Buglione initially expected, the units next door faced heavy water damage, forcing crews to rip out the interior.

"We're actually going to be removing walls, ceilings insulation which all has to be replaced and flooring,” Peter Olsen with New London-based Service Master Restore said.

Restoration crews told FOX61 it will take a few more days to get everything cleaned up and dried out.

Two doors down from Buglione, Rachael Bingaman’s business Boss Babe Beauty had a pool of water inside after the fire. She opened just last year in the midst of the pandemic. While she lost her shop, she's thinking of the families upstairs.

"They lost literally everything. They don't have clothing, they don't have food, they don't have warmth and shelter and just all their important documents and everything, it's just crumbled. There’s nothing there,” Bingaman said.

She started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families who lost their homes.

