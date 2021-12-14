Hartford man convicted in triple murder of Griswold couple, adult son

A state jury in New London found Sergio Correa, of Hartford, guilty Tuesday of 13 charges including murder with special circumstances

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Sergio Correa has been convicted in one of the state’s most vicious crimes in recent memory — the 2017 fatal beatings of a Griswold couple and the stabbing death of their adult son.

A state jury in New London found Sergio Correa, of Hartford, guilty Tuesday of 13 charges including murder with special circumstances, which carries up to life in prison without the possibility of release.

Kenneth and Janet Lindquist and their 21-year-old son, Matthew, were killed in the attack.

Prosecutors say Matthew Lundquist made a deal with Correa to trade his parents' guns for drugs and cash.

Correa's sister pleaded guilty in May for her role in the killings.

