Plane makes emergency landing at Consumer Reports test track

There were no injuries reported.

EAST HADDAM, Conn — A single engine plane made an emergency landing at the Consumer Reports test track on Sunday around noon.

According to Colchester Fire Chief Steve Hoffman, a small aircraft that had an in-flight emergency for a possible engine issue. The aircraft landed safely on its wheels on the test track. State police were on scene and FAA is also on their way to investigate the cause of this incident. No injuries were reported; three people were on-board.

The plane appeared to have left Pittsfield Massachusetts on it's way to Westerly Rhode Island before it made an emergency landing.

The FAA said in a statement, "The pilot of a single-engine Mooney M20 made a forced landing on a road in Middlesex County, Connecticut, due to reported engine issues around 11:30 a.m. local time Sunday, July 30. Three people were on board."

"The FAA will investigate and post a preliminary accident/incident report here usually the next business day."

The Consumer Reports Test Track is off of Hall Kilbourne Road and is located in East Haddam, but the access it through Colchester.

The extensive facility has a 4,100 foot straightaway and a 3,100 foot road course for handling evaluation in addition to a 1.5 mile ride evaluation course. There are two skid pads, and a paved two acre area for testing vehicle dynamics for testing cars and tires under wet and dry conditions. An SUV evaluation facility was opened this year.

