Southeastern CT still digging out from blizzard

STONINGTON, Conn. — The hardest-hit part of the state from the weekend snowstorm was southeastern Connecticut, including the always bustling town of Mystic, which, like many communities, has been slow to get back on its feet.

Some of the sidewalks along West Main St. in Mystic were barely passable as business owners say it's hard to clear a path with the snowbanks, created by plows, encroaching on the sidewalks. But, public works crews were scheduled to clean the sidewalks and streets during the overnight hours into Tuesday. But, that is on the Groton side of the Mystic River.

East of the river, public works crews were hard at work in the business district Monday carting the white stuff away.

"It has been a little rough being closed for a couple of days but I anticipate we will be very busy in the next few days with the snow removal," said Nicolette Fontenot of Mallove’s Jewelers of Mystic.

Mallove's likely lost out on 50 percent of their weekly business because of the storm, she said. But, Mystic's Sift Bake Shop is one business not hurt terribly by the storm; they had been closed for remodeling through Saturday.

"Sunday morning we had a two hour delay. We opened at 9 a.m. and we were opened, ready to go, with a line out the door," said Brittany Lewitz of Sift Bake Shop.

Then, taking a break from shooting video, FOX61 Chief Photographer Bill Sicbaldi helped a Mystic man shovel out his sidewalk.

"We are lucky it’s not any heavier," said an appreciative Bob Sinclair. "It was plenty heavy enough it took several hours to get through this."

In nearby New London, Parade Plaza remains full of snow mounds after downtown streets had snow removed.

One of their biggest remaining challenges for New London is plowing some of the city's tight streets, which becomes even tougher with snow-covered cars lining these streets.

"They're shoveling out the cars some people take it and throw it out in the street and it makes it difficult for traffic and emergency vehicles to get through," said Bruce Tackling of New London Public Works.

Mother Nature may give everyone an assist later this week with temperatures expected to reach to the 40s.

