State won't prosecute in case of alleged slurs at Ledyard girls basketball game

LEDYARD, Conn. — The State's Attorney's office determined that there is insufficient probable cause to prosecute the case where a racist slur was allegedly used during an argument at a high school girls' basketball game in Ledyard earlier this year.

Police were called to Ledyard High School on February 5 for an alleged disturbance. After the girls’ varsity basketball game ended, parents from Ledyard and parents from Colchester were arguing and some people were refusing to leave the gym.

Officers were able to assist people to exit the school safely. A short time after that officers learned that either during or after the game, someone allegedly used a racial slur and reported it to the Ledyard High School’s athletic director.

Police opened an investigation to determine if any crime or crimes occurred during the game or in the aftermath.

Ledyard police interviewed people and reviewed video footage from several sources.

Along with the State’s Attorney Office in New London, police conducted additional interviews and reviewed more videos from the game. The State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday determined that there was insufficient probable cause in the case.

Both Colchester Public Schools and Ledyard Public Schools investigated the incident at the girl's basketball game between Bacon Academy and Ledyard High School and could find no evidence of the allegations.

