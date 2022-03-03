Police investigate attempted home invasion in Stonington

Police said after the suspects were confronted by residents, they ran off, shooting at the home.

STONINGTON, Conn. — One person is in custody following an attempted home invasion, according to Stonington police.

Police were called to a home on Liberty Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that "several armed individuals" came up to the back door and tried to enter.

According to police, when the suspects were confronted by the home's occupants, they ran off while reportedly shooting a gun toward the house.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a suspicious van on LIbery Street. When they approached it, one person ran off while another was placed under an "investigative detention," police said.

Investigators later learned the van was stolen out of New York.

Stonington officers and Connecticut State Police closed a small section of Liberty Street while they checked the area for suspects. K-9 units were brought in to try and track the suspects, and the Pawcatuck Fire Department used their drone with infrared imaging to check the area as well.

Police said an Everbridge message was sent out to residents in the area explaining that an investigation was underway and that any suspicious activity is reported. Another message was sent out after the area was searched and cleared.

The suspect that was detained was later identified as one of the suspects involved in the attempted home invasion. Police said the suspect was placed under arrest and taken to the Stonington Police Department for booking.

They have not been identified at this time.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

