Boat crash leaves 2 dead in Stonington: Police

There were two occupants on a boat that had struck an object, according to police.

STONINGTON, Conn. — Multiple police and marine agencies responded Saturday morning to a boat accident that turned fatal in the area of Latimer Point in Stonington.

The call first came in around 7:11 a.m. Arriving officers found a boat's center console floating off the Stonington shoreline.

There were two occupants on a boat that collided with a break wall, officials said. Investigators believe the crash happened Friday night. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, EnCon police said.

The victims have not been identified.

Stonington police, EnCon police, New London Coast Guard, and assets from the New London County Marine Group, including area dive teams, responded to the scene.

The incident is now under investigation by EnCon police. The Office of Chief Medical Examiners Office and States Attorney have been notified.

Anyone with information regarding the accident please contact CT Encon Police at (860) 841-0588.

This is a developing story.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.