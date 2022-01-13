Stonington's popular Lobster Trap Tree is now a 1,000-piece puzzle

The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has unique 1,000-piece puzzles available for purchase that depict the nautical holiday tree.

STONINGTON, Conn. — The popular Lobster Trap Tree in Stonington now has its own puzzle series.

The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has unique 1,000-piece puzzles available for purchase that depict the nautical holiday tree.

The first puzzle was painted with watercolor by artist Susan Scala, which sold all 1,000 puzzles in just three and a half days earlier this month. A second edition of the watercolor puzzle is now on preorder for $25, not including the credit card processing fee.

There is also a nighttime version of the puzzle; a photograph that shows off the bright lights against the night sky. It's also available online for $25.

The actual Lobster Trap Tree, which stands at 24 and a half feet, is still on display at 1 High Street until the end of January. After the display is taken down, some of the painted buoys from local artists will available for auction starting Feb. 4.

The Lobster Trap Tree was assembled in time for the 2021 holiday season and has been a popular spot for pictures. There are 378 lobster traps, 360 buoys, and 816 lights that make the tree, and 2,100 zip ties keep it all together, according to the Lobster Trap Tree's official website.

The mahogany door leaves an opening for people to step through and stand inside the tree.

The fir-less tree also got international attention this past holiday season, as it made the BBC's list of "Amazing Christmas trees around the world."

The proceeds from the puzzles and the buoy auction will help upgrade the tree for the next holiday season, OCCC President Lisa Konicki told FOX61 in an email. The upgrades include getting new lights for the interior, lighting for the sign on the door and adding more three more trap tiers. Scala will also get a percentage of the puzzle sales since the OCCC commissioned her art.

For more information and to see artists featured for their painted buoys, visit the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree Facebook Page.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.