Lobster Trap Tree makes glowing return to Stonington

It's a creative way to celebrate the holidays in Stonington.

STONINGTON, Conn. — There are 420 lobster traps and 420 buoys that make up the newly acclaimed Lobster Trap Tree. The 35-foot-tall structure is back for the second year in a row.

It’s the creation of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, which covers the Stonington and Westerly areas.

“Our ornaments are buoys – they are 16-inch-tall buoys – each one displaying incredible artwork from some amazingly talented folks from Connecticut and Rhode Island,” said Lisa Konecki, the president of the Ocean Community Chamber.

Konecki, who helped to bring the Lobster Trap Tree project to life in 2021, added that 120 local artists took part in creating the tree.

Konecki said the message from the Lobster Trap Tree project is quintessentially shoreline Connecticut.

“Stonington is the proud home of Connecticut’s last fishing village, and we take tremendous pride in the work that is done here by the docks to my left… and so building a tree out of lobster traps pays homage to that industry while also celebrating the creative economy that we have,” Konecki said.

Overall, the Lobster Trap Tree is meant to bring holiday joy, something Konicki says is working.

“Everyone has a different favorite and everyone comes to this tree happy and it’s just a joyful experience – it’s great to be around,” said Konecki.

The Lobster Trap Tree will be on display through January 15, 2023, and it’s free to view. To learn more, click here.

