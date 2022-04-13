Shelter in place at North Stonington schools lifted as multistate pursuit ends in Connecticut

The pursuit started after a traffic stop in Westport, Massachusetts

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — A multistate police pursuit that started in Massachusetts ended in North Stonington, near the Rhode Island border on Wednesday. Schools nearby sheltered in place during the incident.

The pursuit started after a traffic stop in Westport, Massachusetts, went through Rhode Island on Interstate-95, and then onto Route 1 in Westerly, R.I.

It ended with a crash on Route 2 in North Stonington, state police told FOX61.

The suspect was reportedly shooting a gun out of the vehicle. Connecticut State police said the suspect is in custody.

North Stonington Public Schools sheltered in place due to being nearby the incident, and the shelter in place has since been lifted.

The scene has been contained but remains active, according to state police. There is no immediate threat to the area.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

