x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stonington

Shelter in place at North Stonington schools lifted as multistate pursuit ends in Connecticut

The pursuit started after a traffic stop in Westport, Massachusetts
Credit: FOX61
Pursuit ends in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — A multistate police pursuit that started in Massachusetts ended in North Stonington, near the Rhode Island border on Wednesday. Schools nearby sheltered in place during the incident.

The pursuit started after a traffic stop in Westport, Massachusetts, went through Rhode Island on Interstate-95, and then onto Route 1 in Westerly, R.I.

It ended with a crash on Route 2 in North Stonington, state police told FOX61.

The suspect was reportedly shooting a gun out of the vehicle. Connecticut State police said the suspect is in custody. 

North Stonington Public Schools sheltered in place due to being nearby the incident, and the shelter in place has since been lifted.

The scene has been contained but remains active, according to state police. There is no immediate threat to the area.

WILD VIDEO: Body camera footage shows Brookfield woman slamming Hummer in to police cruiser during chase

RELATED: Connecticut rail riders head to NY one day after subway shooting

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM