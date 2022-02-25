91-year-old fatally struck by snowplow at assisted living facility: Stonington police

A private snowplow company fatally struck the older man, according to police.

STONINGTON, Conn. — A 91-year-old man was struck and killed by a snowplow in Stonington on Friday morning.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Friday at the StoneRidge assisted living facility, police said.

A private snowplow company was cleaning up during Friday's storm when the plow fatally struck the older man, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

It is not clear why the man was out at that time or what specifically led to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

