Shoreline restaurants prepare for Memorial Day surge as inflation impacts prices

The operations manager of Sea Swirl in Mystic says some supplier prices have gone up 120%.

STONINGTON, Conn. — Memorial Day weekend will be the unofficial kick-off to summer for Connecticut shoreline communities.

Mystic’s Sea Swirl recently opened for the season. Operations Manager Ryan Devlin-Perry said it will be a stressful season because of inflation.

“It was kind of a shock when I came and got my first invoices for my suppliers,” he said. “The prices have gone up exponentially.”

He said some products ranging from seafood to paper products have increased from 40% to 120%.

At Noah’s in Stonington, owner Andrew Field said they’re also dealing with higher prices.

“I’d say we’ve seen a fifteen to 20% increase just in the food markets. Our meats are certainly more expensive. Our fishes are, but that’s all due to increased trucking expenses,” Field said.

The restaurant has had to get creative in the kitchen with how they prepare meals. Trying to combine higher-priced proteins with cheaper-priced produce, has helped keep the cost at a fair level.

The two think, that even with higher prices, people will still pay it this summer.

“I think that people are still going to need to get out and enjoy their lives,” Field said. “I think, if we’ve learned anything over the past few years, it’s we have to take the time to stop people and travel and see things.”

Tourists in downtown Mystic told FOX61 the prices are what they are and there’s nothing they can do to lower them. While some said they are cutting back spending in other areas, they said they still want to enjoy their summer.

Noah’s, which sells both market-value meals as well as set prices, is trying to balance both for customers.

They have more fair-priced meals as well as “celebratory” ones for those who aren’t afraid to pay. Sea Swirl is also trying to find the balance to keep the doors open.

“I’m trying to find the perfect happy medium where we can still sustain a business and pay our bills,” Devlin-Perry said.

