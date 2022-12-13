Rhode Island man killed in Stonington motorcycle crash

The crash happened Monday night on I-95 when a motorcycle crashed into a guardrail.

STONINGTON, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on Interstate 95 in Stonington, state police said.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the area of exit 91 of I-95 on the northbound side.

Police said 55-year-old George Werrbach, from Charlestown Rhode Island, was traveling northbound in the right lane. For an unknown reason, Werrbach drove off into the right shoulder.

The bike then went on its side and collided with the metal beam guardrail.

Werrbach was killed in the crash.

Police are still investigating what may have led Werrbach to crash.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Connecticut State Police Troop E - Montville at 860-848-6500.

