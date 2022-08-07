Swimmer missing in Mystic Harbor: Coast Guard

The swimmer was last seen around 8 p.m. near Fishers Island Sound, swimming off a 30 ft. sailboat.

GROTON, Conn. — The coast guard and other officials are searching for a missing swimmer around Mystic Harbor.

The swimmer was last seen around 8 p.m. near Fishers Island Sound, swimming off a 30 ft. sailboat.

Several agencies are responding including Marine Task Group, Seatow, Watch Hill Marine, Groton Police Department, and the Coast Guard Station New London.

Information about the victim has not yet been released. No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

