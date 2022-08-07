Men arrested after pursuit from North Stonington to Preston

A firearm with an obliterated serial number was recovered at the scene.

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — Three people were arrested after a pursuit early Saturday.

Noel Dejesus, 22, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Threatening in the First Degree, Interfering with an Officer, Breach of Peace Second Degree, Larceny in the Sixth Degree, Alteration of a Firearm Identification, Carrying of Pistol w/o Permit, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree. He held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at New London Superior Court on Monday.

Dionte Barker, 19, of Norwich was charged with Interfering with an Officer, Larceny in the Sixth Degree, Criminal Trespass Third Degree, Engaging Police in Pursuit, Evading Responsibility, Reckless Driving, Penalty for Illegal Possession. Barker was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at New London Superior Court on Monday

Ishmael Fussel, 22, of Norwich, was charged, Larceny in the Sixth Degree, Criminal Trespass Third Degree. Fussel was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at New London Superior Court on Monday.

At 2:27 a.m., police were called to 411 Norwich-Westerly Road, in North Stonington, for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The victim said three men had stolen items from one or more vehicles parked on the property. The victim told police one of the men allegedly displayed a firearm in a threatening manner. The three men drove off in a white Jeep Wrangler.

When a State Trooper saw a Jeep matching the description provided on Norwich-Westerly Road and they attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver didn't stop and the trooper took up chase.

Other departments were called in for help and a Montville officer successfully deployed stop sticks in the area of RT 2A and RT 12, in Preston. The Jeep continued to travel a short distance before coming to a stop in the area of the Norwich State Hospital property.

Two of the three vehicle men in the car ran off but were quickly apprehended by responding Troopers and Montville Officers. A firearm with an obliterated serial number was recovered at the scene. All three of the men were transported to Troop E for processing.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.