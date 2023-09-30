Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on I-95 south in Old Lyme

The tractor-trailer went off the road, hit a guardrail and landed on its side.

OLD LYME, Conn. — A tractor-trailer driver has died after his truck rear-ended another tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South in Old Lyme on Friday afternoon.

State police responded to the scene around 1:37 p.m. Friday.

A tractor-trailer with Michael Finkeldey, 63, of Westbrook, behind the wheel, rear-ended another tractor-trailer while traveling on I-95 south near Exit 71, according to state police. Finkeldey's truck then went off the road, hit a guardrail and landed on its side. Finkeldey was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

The other tractor-trailer driver was not injured, state police said.

The southbound side of I-95 was closed for a portion of Friday afternoon between Exits 72-70 due to the crash.

This crash remains under state police investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call state police Troop F at 860-399-2100.

