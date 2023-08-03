Rideshare drivers help state police nab scam suspect in Bridgeport

Police say the suspect tried to scam a couple in their 70s out of more than $32,000.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — State Police had an assist from two Uber drivers and have arrested a man they said tried to scam a couple in their 70s out of more than $32,000.

Police said on January 18, a couple in Preston received a call from someone claiming to be helping their daughter, who needed bail money after a car crash with injuries. The supposed court official said the couple needed to provide $12,500 in cash to get their daughter released from custody. This is commonly referred to as the grandparent scam.

A short time later, another person from another phone called the couple and made arrangements for a "courier" to pick up the money and have the daughter "released." When the supposed courier arrived and was given the cash, the husband took a photo of the vehicle.

A short time later, the couple's actual daughter arrived and the couple realized they had been scammed. At that point the couple called the police who arrived to investigate, the scammer called again, saying they needed $20,000 more.

The couple played along and when a second courier arrived, police determined he was an Uber driver, sent to pick up the package. They made arrangements to follow the courier to Bridgeport where they confronted Jose Perezclark, 38 at the time and took him into custody.

The first courier, also an Uber driver, identified Perezclark as the man to whom he delivered the initial packet of cash.

The money was recovered, and Perezclark was charged with Larceny 2nd Deg, Telephone Fraud 2nd Degree. He was held on $100,000 bond.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

