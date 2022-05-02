PHOTOS: Car slams into T-Mobile store at Waterford Commons, no injuries reported

The firefighters found a single vehicle with one occupant that had struck the front of the building and gone through the doors.

WATERFORD, Conn. — A vehicle crashed into a T-Mobile store at Waterford Commons on Monday early afternoon, according to photos released by Waterford firefighters. No injuries were reported.

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association Local 4629 shared photos from outside and inside the cell phone store showing what appeared to be a white SUV that had smashed into the store.

According to the post, firefighters responded to 907 Hartford Turnpike around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a car versus building.

When they arrived, the firefighters found a single vehicle with one occupant that had struck the front of the building and gone through the store's doors.

The driver reported no injuries and refused medical care. There were no reported injuries to anyone inside the store.

No other information was immediately available. Photos showed the vehicle being towed away from the store.

