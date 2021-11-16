Waterford man charged with making online threats against Gov. Lamont

Several threatening posts were made through Twitter, according to state police.

WATERFORD, Conn. — A Waterford man is under arrest after police said he made threatening posts toward Gov. Ned Lamont on Twitter.

Jonathan Wright, 41, allegedly made several Twitter posts threatening the governor in October, police said.

In one tweet, Wright said in part "You are scum living on borrowed time." In another, Wright reportedly wrote "Crimes against humanity=DEATH PENALTY [sic]."

When police tracked Wright to his Waterford home, he stated he "didn't mean anything threatening" with the tweets, and that he had just been angry about what he heard regarding COVID-19 and nursing homes. He also stated there was no malicious intent behind his tweets, police said.

According to police, Wright stated that he heard that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had resigned due to his handling of COVID-19 patients. Wright reportedly heard that COVID-19 patients had been put into nursing homes to get the elderly sick, and that nursing homes were "making money off the elderly dying from COVID-19."

Wright reportedly thought that if Cuomo could be guilty of this, then so would Lamont and that made him upset, according to the arrest warrant.

There have been no investigations into Lamont's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic within the state's nursing homes.

Additionally, Cuomo resigned in August amid a barrage of sexual harassment allegations.

Wright stated he was an Air Force veteran of eight years and had held a Top Secret Clearance.

He was charged with threatening in the second degree and posted a $30,000 bond.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

