Fugitive wanted by NYPD arrested in Waterford: State police

State police helped NYPD detectives and U.S. Marshals in the apprehension of a fugitive who operated a tractor-trailer.

WATERFORD, Conn. — A Wisconsin man wanted by the New York City Police Department was apprehended in New London County, state police said.

According to officials, troopers were asked to help the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with the apprehension of 65-year-old John Dahl.

Dahl had an active, extraditable felony warrant out of New York City, charging him with first-degree criminal sale of a firearm.

Marshals and New York City detectives told Connecticut State Police that Dahl was known to be driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in East Lyme. They asked state police for help in conducting a felony motor vehicle stop.

The truck driven by Dahl was tracked to the area of Interstate 395 in the area of exit 2 in Waterford, police said.

There, state police helped in the motor vehicle stop and Dahl was taken into custody without incident.

As officials investigated, troopers around a Taurus G2c semi-automatic pistol, two 12-round 9mm magazines and around $70,000.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police Bureau of Special Investigations also responded to the scene to help process the large amount of money as evidence.

Dahl was taken into custody by state police and was charged with being a fugitive from justice. New York City police will begin extraditing Dahl based on the warrant for his arrest. He faces additional charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of high-capacity magazines.

Dahl was processed and held on a $4 million cash bond for the fugitive from justice charge and another $1 million cash bond for the charges related to the seizure of the gun and magazines.

