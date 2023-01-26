Woman arrested on manslaughter charges: Montville police

The 64-year-old man had grabbed Nobleza's arm and she then shoved him "pretty hard" into the living room wall and he hit the back of his head, police said.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — An Uncasville woman is under arrest after investigations determined she did not seek treatment for her boyfriend after she allegedly pushed him, causing him to hit his head and die hours later.

Montville police investigated a report of an "untimely death" on Oct. 13, 2022.

Diane Nobleza, 55, told police she and her boyfriend had been drinking the night before and an argument got physical.

The 64-year-old man, who was not identified by police, had allegedly grabbed Nobleza's arm and she then "shoved" him "pretty hard" into the living room wall and he hit the back of his head, the arrest warrant states.

Nobleza had found the man on the living room floor facing up and bleeding from the back of his head in the living room around 4 a.m. on Oct. 13, the arrest warrant states.

She went on to say that he was laying there "all morning", and that the man refused to seek medical treatment, according to the arrest warrant.

Nobleza ended up calling 911, just before 1:30 p.m., after finding him unresponsive.

Police received conflicting statements from Nobleza, which resulted in several investigation interviews, the arrest warrant states.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined in December that blunt force injuries to the head and torso were the cause of the man's death and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Nobleza was arrested on Wednesday evening in connection to her boyfriend's death. She was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, intentional cruelty to a person, breach of peace, and assault on an elderly victim.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond and is awaiting arraignment.

