New London PD investigate fatal crash

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A person was killed in an early morning crash in New London police said.

Police were called to the area of Pequot Avenue at Glenwood Avenue aroudn 1:40 a.m. on the report of a crash.

When they arrived at the scene they found a single-car crash and the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified at this time.

Pequot Avenue is currently closed between Quinnepeag Avenue and Chapel Drive. A portion of Glenwood Avenue is also closed between Montauk Avenue and Pequot Avenue.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

