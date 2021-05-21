x
New London PD investigate fatal crash

Pequot Avenue is currently closed between Quinnepeag Avenue and Chapel Drive. A portion of Glenwood Avenue is also closed between Montauk Avenue and Pequot Avenue
NEW LONDON, Conn. — A person was killed in an early morning crash in New London police said. 

Police were called to the area of Pequot Avenue at Glenwood Avenue aroudn 1:40 a.m. on the report of a crash.

When they arrived at the scene they found a single-car crash and the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified at this time. 

Police are currently investigating the crash. 

This is a developing story.

