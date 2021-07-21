Ocean Beach Park swimming area, other parks closed following bacteria tests

New test results are expected Thursday

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Those looking for a summer swim in four different parks across the state will have to find somewhere else to go.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced that two state parks closed following indicator bacteria test results.

Gay City State Park in Hebron and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield have closed as DEEP retests the water, with results expected Thursday.

The swimming area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is currently closed for maintenance with no given date for reopening.

Ocean Beach Park in New London said on a Facebook post that there was a high bacteria level test result Tuesday. Due to the test result, the swimming area is closed for today and at least a part of Thursday as they await test results.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens and are used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination in the water.

Excess rainwater runoff can create conditions that promote bacteria growth. The runoff can also cause storm drain and sewage overflow to cause problems.

Gay City has been closed a number of times this summer.

