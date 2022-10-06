Man robs New London restaurant after failing to receive Grubhub order

Police said the man pointed a gun at an employee when he was confronted after taking food from the restaurant.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A New London man is facing charges after police said he robbed Wings 'N Pies restaurant after not getting his online food order.

New London police were called to the restaurant at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported armed robbery. When they arrived, police learned that a man and woman had come to the restaurant regarding a GrubHub order that was not received by them.

According to police, the man, later identified as Trevor Julius, caused a disturbance.

Julius reportedly went into the back of the restaurant and implied he had a weapon in his waistband and took food. He reportedly pointed a gun at an employee when confronted outside the building, police said. Julius then fled the scene in a car with the food he took.

Sometime later, New London investigators were able to track down Julius' car and also recover the gun.

Julius was charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree breach of peace, and sixth-degree larceny.

---

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.