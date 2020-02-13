State Pier redevelopment will not leave New London gone with the wind

400 permanent jobs are projected once the construction, which is expected to begin early next year, is complete.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — For decades, the state and the City of New London had been looking for ways to make money off of the underutilized state pier. Well now, a long-term plan is in place.

The goal of the $157 million deal to redevelop the State Pier is primarily to transform it into a world-class offshore wind center, where, as part of the 10-year deal, wind turbines will be assembled on the pier.

“That along with what’s happening at Electric Boat and our economic well-being has been pretty much secured for the next 10 to 15 years,” said Tony Sheridan, President of the Chamber o FD Commerce of Eastern Connecticut.

“The most important aspect of the deal is the contribution to our operating budget,” said Mayor Michael Passero (D - New London).

Because it’s state property, the State Pier has been tax-exempt. So, the Connecticut Port Authority and Gateway, the operator of the pier, have been paying $250,000 a year as an impact fee. But, this deal will include what’s called a community host agreement.

“Orsted (offshore wind developer) and Eversource will be providing approximately another $1 million a year on top of that, said Passero, who actually expects the deal could reach to over $2 million annually.

400 permanent jobs are projected once the construction, which is expected to begin early next year, is complete. The construction is expected to be wrapped up in August 2022.

Sheridan says the pier development will dovetail nicely with the city’s recent resurgence.

“Since this whole process started, all one has to do is go down and walk along Bank Street or other streets in New London and look at the amount of renovation that’s going on,” said Sheridan.

When there are lulls in the assembly schedule for the turbines, other businesses, including heavy lift cargo, will keep the pier busy

“So, we are expecting this to be really and truly that community that you live in, you work in and you play in,” Passero said.

In announcing the deal Tuesday, Gov. Nes Lamont (D - Connecticut) said his long-term vision for this clean energy venture is to have the State Pier used for manufacturing the windmills and not just assembly.