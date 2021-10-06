New London police chief placed on administrative leave amid internal investigation

A source told FOX61 that the complaint against Chief Brian Wright originated inside the police department.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Chief of Police in New London has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation, Mayor Michael Passero announced.

According to a release, the investigation is regarding a complaint the city received Wednesday.

The investigation is being conducted by an outside legal investigator.

Mayor Passero said he remains confident in Chief Wright's leadership of New London PD.

While on Administrative Leave, retired Deputy Chief of the Hartford Police Department, Neville A. Brooks has been appointed interim Superintendent of Police.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The mayor's office said city administration will not comment further until the completion of the internal investigation.

