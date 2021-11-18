New London police chief reinstated after independent investigation

The investigation into accusations of sexual assault found Chief Brian Wright did not break the law, a redacted communication from the outside counsel said.

NEW LONDON, Conn — The chief of police in New London was reinstated after an investigation into allegations made against him in October while he was a captain.

Mayor Michael Passero's office announced Thursday the independent investigation into the complaint against Chief Brian Wright was completed this week.

Wright was accused of sexual assault, according to redacted communication from the outside legal investigator. It was concluded that the chief did not commit the act "as the term is defined under law."

The investigator also reported finding no evidence that Wright “retaliated” against the accuser through his adverse findings in the investigation.

FOX61 initially learned the complaint originated inside the police department. Wright was placed on administrative leave in October.

The mayor said last month he was confident in Chief Wright’s leadership of the New London PD.

Passero immediately reinstated Wright to full duty upon being notified by the outside legal investigator as to the findings and conclusions, his office wrote in a release.

Additional details were not released by officials.

