New London Police Department announces launch of emergency livestreaming service

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The New London Police Department announced the launch of Prepared Live, a software that enables the 9-1-1 dispatch center to live stream and get location and multimedia from cell phone callers in real-time.

Chief of Police Brian Wright said the addition of the technology suite will improve their ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies within the community.

“Prepared Live provides us a means to gather crucial information in a more efficient and quicker manner. In doing so, we’re able to provide a higher level of service in a critical situation," Wright said in a statement.

Participation in the video during a call is voluntary and consent from the caller is required.

If the caller consents to Prepared Live, the caller will receive a link from the dispatcher, which enables the caller to activate live upon clicking.

The video call function does not provide the New London Police Department with access to the contents of settings of the caller's phone.

The launch follows after 12 weeks of preparation and training to ensure dispatchers and the team knows how to properly utilize the software.

Prepared Live was originally founded as a company focused on school safety. The company created the app to help mitigate school emergencies, they discovered that valuable data is lost in existing 9-1-1 processes and set out to address the problem. since its launch in October of 2021, the company has helped protect over 2 million people throughout the country.

To learn more about Prepared and Prepared Live, visit www.prepared911.com/.

