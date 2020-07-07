x
New London Police issue Silver Alert for missing 12-yr-old

She was last seen Sunday
SUSILAYNE MATA-DEJESUS

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London  Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-yr-old girl who was last seen Monday. 

The missing person was identified as Susilayne Mata-DeJesus,12.

Police said she is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 lbs.She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about this missing juvenile is asked to contact New London Police at 860-447-5269.

Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to in danger. 

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.  

