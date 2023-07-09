Man shot in New London, police make arrests

Carlos Figueroa and Christopher Soto-Marrero were arrested and charged.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London police issued two arrests after a shooting incident on Sunday early morning.

At around 3:33 a.m., police responded to the area of Golden Street/Union Street for the report of a person shot.

Police said a silver-colored Chevy Silverado pickup truck attempted to elude when they arrived at the scene. The officer then engaged in a pursuit. The pursuit then continued through the city streets of New London onto Boston Post Road in Waterford.

Police said the Silverado suffered a mechanical failure during the pursuit.

As the car came to a stop, the front seat passenger identified as Carlos Figueroa, 28, ran from the truck, away from pursuing officers. Police were able to locate Figueroa in possession of a firearm and took him into custody without further incident, police said.

The driver, Christopher Soto-Marrero, 28, was taken into custody at the end of the pursuit.

Figueroa of New Britain was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of an extended magazine, and interfering with police.

Figueroa is being held on a 250,000 cash bond.

Soto-Marrero of Norwich was charged with reckless driving, engaging in pursuit, operating without a license, and interfering with police. He is being held on a 100,000 bond.

Officers at the scene of the shooting were able to locate items of evidence supporting the report of a person shot.

Police said that it was determined that the victim had driven away from the scene before officers arrived. The victim arrived at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The 32-year-old male victim is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

This incident remains under investigation.

