New London's Coast Guard City designation to be renewed

The city of New London has been re-designated as a Coast Guard City by the United States Coast Guard. This is the second time New London has been designated a Coast Guard City. New London first received this designation in 2016.

“The New London community puts forth tremendous effort to support our Coast Guard,” said Adm. Karl Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. “By embracing Coast Guardsmen and their families, the New London Community fosters morale and contributes to Service excellence.”

A Coast Guard City is an honorary designation that recognizes communities' special efforts to celebrate the Service and the sacrifice of the men and women of the Coast Guard. This designation was established by Congress in 1998.

“This is the highest honor the United States Coast Guard can bestow upon any city,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero. “We are proud of our partnerships with the Coast Guard and honored that the city continues to be recognized as a Coast Guard City.”

The Commander of the Coast Guard gives the honor with approval from Congress. The designation remains in effect for five years. Once the time period has passed, the city is required to apply for recertification.

A presentation and celebration will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Pier.

