New London's SUBASE restores food delivery access to base

NEW LONDON, Conn — Naval Submarine Base New London announced this weekend that it will restore food delivery access.

Beginning Tuesday, June 23, authorized local restaurant delivery and local food delivery services will be allowed to return to base.

The suspension came as a force health protection measure to mitigate spread of COVID-19 to the base workforce and Sailors living on the base, officials said.

“We believe on-going Connecticut mitigation measures; current guidelines for restaurant and food service delivery; and current conditions both on and off the base, allow for the welcome return of these services for our Sailors,” SUBASE Commanding Officer, Captain Todd D. Moore, said.

Officials said since the suspension, sailors and workers on SUBASE have been enjoying food take-out options on the base, including the Navy Exchange Subway and the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Department’s Fast Attack Food Truck.

They have also traveled off-base and bring individual take-out meals back.

Captain Moore thanked the presidents of the Eastern Connecticut and Mystic Chambers of Commerce for their cooperation, as well as their member restaurants and delivery services for theit understanding and patience.