2 men missing after falling into Housatonic River in New Milford

Officials are searching for two men who fell into the Housatonic River Wednesday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., police received a call reporting that two men fell into the river behind the West Cove Marina on West Street. Police said the men were fishing on the Bleachery Dam when one man fell into the water and the other man jumped in to help.

Police said the victims are 23 and 36 years old.

Neither one of the men was located as of midnight.

The search is expected to continue at 8 a.m. this morning.

This is a developing story.

