New Milford man accused of murdering mother dies in jail: Officials

Meagan was the only person in the cell at the time, DOC said.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — A New Milford man accused of murdering his mother has died in jail, according to the Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC).

At 3:27 p.m. Monday, a correctional staff member at Garner Correctional in Newtown found Eric Meagan, 34, of New Milford, "with a ligature tied to his neck," according to the DOC.

Correctional and medical staff immediately started life-saving measures before paramedics pronounced Meagan dead at the scene at 3:52 p.m. Paramedics contacted an emergency room doctor of a local hospital who authorized the presumption of death, according to DOC.

Meagan is accused of killing his mother, Victoria Palmer, 56. Meagan told police "I had to do it to make the demons stop,” according to his arrest warrant.

He had been at Garner Correctional for less than a month; he entered the New Haven Correctional Center on June 6 and was transferred to Garner Correctional on June 15.

The State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death. Meanwhile, the DOC Security Division and Connecticut State Police are investigating the death.

Meagan was arraigned in early June at Superior Court in Torrington where bail was kept at $2 million and he was ordered not to have any contact with his father and two younger sisters.

Meagan was initially supposed to be back in court in Torrington on Tuesday.

