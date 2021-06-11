One body recovered after fishermen go missing in Housatonic River: New Milford mayor

Police have been looking for two men who went missing near the Bleachery Dam in the Housatonic River since June 9.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — After about two days of searching for two missing fishermen near Bleachery Dam in the Housatonic River, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass announced police have recovered the body of one of the two men.

Police began searching for the two men, a 23-year-old and 36-year-old from Danbury, on June 9 and said the search was a recovery mission by the next day. A recovery mission is a code for the men who have been presumed dead.

Mayor Bass said on his Facebook page Friday that in speaking with Police Chief Spencer Ceruto, police have found one of the missing men.

"Please say a prayer for the families of the found and missing person. I will have more information as I receive updates," said Mayor Bass.

The man found has not yet been identified by police.

Editor's note: The video below aired on June 10.

