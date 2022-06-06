Gas prices soar above $5.00/gal. in Connecticut, new record high prices on Monday

Some places in Connecticut are already seeing that $5.00 mark, including in Rocky Hill.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Across the country, prices at the pump continue to gain on that $5.00 per gallon mark and experts said it's still unclear when prices will stop increasing.

Some places in Connecticut are already seeing that $5.00 mark, including in Rocky Hill.

Gas on Cromwell Avenue is $4.89 per gallon but down the road gas is $5.09 per gallon for regular, that's above both the national average and the state's average on Monday.

"It’s just hurting everyone’s pocket in the middle class, it’s getting tough to do business in the state," said Joseph Zdrok of Rocky Hill.

According to triple AAA, Monday's average price across the state is $4.89 per gallon. That's up $0.02 per gallon from Sunday and around $0.20 per gallon from just last week.

Connecticut's average is higher than the national average which is $4.86 per gallon on Monday.

GasBuddy said prices prices in Hartford are $0.69 per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.81 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen $0.11 nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID and strong consumption, a situation that doesn't look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher."

The gas tax holiday in the state is still in effect, that cuts $0.25 off per gallon through December 1.

"Every Monday I come to the gas pump and it seems like the price goes up and up and up every week," said Nicole Sinacori of Rocky Hill.

Experts said they don't expect prices to get better any time soon. The war in Ukraine means millions of Russian oil will stay off the market.

Local drivers said something needs to be done to lower the prices.

YES you are seeing this right, gas is $5.09 in Cromwell! This is well above the state’s average of $4.89 and the national average of $4.86. Later today @SenBlumenthal is calling on federal help to lower these prices, saying oil companies are price gouging. Details on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/m4rUd2jWan — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) June 6, 2022

"I haven’t really been adding it up but I’m averaging about $300 per week with the amount I drive around for work," said Sinacori.

'It’s getting pretty insane, we went from about $100 a day last year to about $300 a day this year to fill up our landscaping trucks so it’s adding up pretty quick," said Zdrok who also owns a landscaping company.

In order to try and save a few bucks at the pump it's always smart to sign up for rewards. At some gas stations having their mobile app saves you 10 cents per gallon.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.