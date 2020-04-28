New regulations as Connecticut spring turkey hunting season opens

The season runs through May 30th.

The state's spring turkey hunting season is set to begin on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, there are new regulations for this season:

· Hunters may now harvest a total of five bearded birds, regardless of property type

· Specific state and private land bag limits no longer apply

· Hours have changed from a noon closure to a sunset closure

