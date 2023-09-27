Law offering protection against rising bear attacks goes into effect on Oct. 1

The state law allows someone to kill a bear if the person "reasonably believes" the bear could seriously hurt a person or a pet.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — As bear populations continue to grow in Connecticut, you may have noticed the uptick in bear videos online being spotted in yards and streets across the state.

"They estimate statewide is about 1,200 animals. Their population increases by about 10 percent a year," said State Sen. Eric Berthel.

Berthel has heard dangerous situations over the past few years involving bears.

"We saw bear attacks on human beings, which is not something we talked a whole lot about over the last five or six years. I've received countless complaints in my office about nuisance bears."

A new state law could help those who may find themselves in dangerous situations involving bears. The state law allows someone to kill a bear if the person "reasonably believes" the bear could seriously hurt a person or a pet, or if the animal is entering a building with people inside.

The legislation allows DEEP to issue permits to kill bears that threaten or cause damage to crops and livestock.

"If we allow a certain amount of those animals to be taken out of that population, it will actually control the population," Berthel said.

There are critics of the bill who worry it could be abused.

"I am concerned that the bill is a little bit too broad. And it allows people to go out on a trail hike with a gun because they may potentially encounter a bear," said State Sen. Christine Cohen.

Berthel said he thinks it's the right approach because it's the only action taken.

"Prior to this, we had no way to help protect people who are trying to live in their homes in this beautiful state," Berthel said.

The bill also creates a fine for people who intentionally feed bears.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.