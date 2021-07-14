New Water Coaster coming to Quassy

Water Coaster coming to Quassy as park reveals largest investment ever

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement & Waterpark unveiled what will be the "single largest investment in the park's 113-year history" according to officials at the park.

Quassy President Eric Anderson announced the family-owned property would build a new water raft ride in Quassy's Splash Away Bay waterpark for the 2022 season.

"This new attraction will actually be what is recognized in our industry as a water coaster,” Anderson said.

He went on to say, “It will incorporate some of the latest technology in waterslides with features we’ve never presented at the park. And when I said water coaster, it will be just that as water jets will actually push the rafts up a number of inclines."

Although the cost of the new water coaster wasn't disclosed, it will be the largest in the park's history for an attraction, officials at the park said.

This incredible new ride will cost more than our Wooden Warrior roller coaster, which opened a decade ago,” Anderson noted. “It will really take the waterpark experience at Quassy to the next level.”

Construction for the new ride will begin this fall and is expected to be finished in time for Splash Away Bay's opening next spring.

Anderson said the name of the new ride is still unknown but there will be a contest for schools in the area to come up with a name for the ride.

According to officials, the new attraction is designed by ProSlide Technology Inc. of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and will incorporate the company’s patented RocketBLAST water jet propulsion system. The high-pressure jets will push two-person rafts up three separate inclines along the fast-paced ride.

The new attraction will be more than 600 feet in length and have a capacity of 340 persons per hour.

