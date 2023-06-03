Missing woman out of New Haven found dead near West Haven river: Police

Police said Roya Mohammadi was reported missing on March 2. One day later, DOT workers found her body near a river in West Haven.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A woman was found dead last week in West Haven one day after she was reported missing, police said Monday.

On March 2, 29-year-old Roya Mohammadi was reported missing to the New Haven Police Department.

The next day, around 2:30 p.m., Connecticut State Department of Transportation workers saw what seemed to be a body on the westside shore of the West River near Kimberly Avenue Bridge.

First responders were called to the area and identified the body of Mohammadi.

West Haven police then learned of the missing person report filed for her. The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

West Haven investigators have assumed the investigation, and the OCME has not released a cause of death for Mohammadi.

