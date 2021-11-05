New York man charged in May 11 shooting on Terrace Drive in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on May 11*
Police say another arrest has been made in a shooting that left one person in critical condition back in May.
According to a release, 18-year-old Kwame Nyarko-Attah of the Bronx, NY was taken into custody by New York Authorities after they learned of a warrant for his arrest.
Nyarko-Attah was turned over to Vernon PD and charged with the following:
- Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault
- Criminal liability to commit first-degree assault
Police say three adults and three juveniles have already been charged in connection with the May 11 incident.
Nyarko-Attah was held on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.
