New York man charged in May 11 shooting on Terrace Drive in Vernon

Kwame Nyarko-Attah (18) of the Bronx was taken into custody in New York. He was turned over to Vernon police and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

VERNON, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on May 11*

Police say another arrest has been made in a shooting that left one person in critical condition back in May.

According to a release, 18-year-old Kwame Nyarko-Attah of the Bronx, NY was taken into custody by New York Authorities after they learned of a warrant for his arrest.

Nyarko-Attah was turned over to Vernon PD and charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault

Criminal liability to commit first-degree assault

Police say three adults and three juveniles have already been charged in connection with the May 11 incident.

Nyarko-Attah was held on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

