New York man sentenced to 30 years for murder of Stamford jeweler

CONNECTICUT, USA — A New York man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday in connection with the robbery and death of a Stamford jeweler in March 2020.

Paul Prosano, 63, was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for the death of Mark Vuono.

According to documents and statements made in court, on March 28, 2020, at around 2:28 p.m., Stamford police officers responded to Marco Jewelers, which was located at Sixth Street in Stamford. When police arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a robbery and found the storeowner, Vuono, lying on the ground in front of an open safe. Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced Vuono dead.

Investigators collected and analyzed surveillance video from Marco Jewelers, surrounding businesses, and Stamford cameras. Police obtained video from Marco Jewelers revealing that, on Mar. 28, 2020, Prosano drove Robert Rallo and Thomas Liberatore in a black Jaguar to Marco Jewelers.

It was found that Rallo and Liberatore entered the store, Rallo was armed with a handgun, and engaged in a "physical altercation" with Vuono as Liberatore stole items from the display cases. Vuono, who also possessed a firearm, and Rallo struggled next to a large open safe.

During the more than three-minute struggle, Rallo reached into the safe and pulled out a third firearm, a .357 Magnum revolver. Rallo shot and killed Vuono with the .357 revolver.

Between $360,000 and $430,000 worth of jewelry was stolen during the robbery.

Police were able to locate the black Jaguar in Staten Island and maintained surveillance on the car. On March 31, 2020, a black BMW X3, driven by Prosano, pulled up beside the black Jaguar. Rallo exited the rear door of the BMW and entered the driver’s door of a black Jaguar. The two cars then left the area and rapidly accelerated. The Jaguar crashed on Tompkins Street.

Rallo tried to flee on foot but was arrested. The BMW crashed into a tree and parked car at the intersection of Daniel Low Terrace and Corson Avenue. Prosano also attempted to flee and was arrested.

Police searched the BMW and revealed 63 rings, eight bracelets, two tie pins, an earring, and a cufflink. A search of Prosano’s residence also revealed 23 pairs of earrings and three rings. All of which were stolen from Marco Jewelers.

Liberatore was arrested on April 1, 2020, and Prosano has been detained since his arrest.

On December 19, 2022, a jury found Prosano and Liberatore guilty of interference with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act robbery) and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Liberatore was also found guilty of aiding and abetting the use of a firearm to cause death during a robbery.

Prosano’s criminal history, which includes multiple robbery convictions, spans more than 40 years.

Prosano met Rallo and Liberatore while incarcerated in the New York State Department of Corrections.

On April 5, 2022, Rallo pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery, interstate transportation of stolen property, and using a firearm to cause death during a robbery.

Liberatore is awaiting sentencing.

